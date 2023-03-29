Democrats propose legislation to fix problems with Oregon’s drug decriminalization law

Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill to better implement Measure 110, which decriminalizes low-level drug possession and gives funding to providers who treat people. People across Oregon suffer from an addiction to heroin and other opioids, methamphetamine and alcohol. 

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

SALEM — Oregon lawmakers and providers who serve people with drug and alcohol addictions have a common goal: making the state’s decriminalization drug law work. 

Measure 110, the state’s first-in-the-nation approach to drug addiction, has faced a rocky start since voters approved it in 2020, with a slow rollout of grants and confusion about the roles of the Oregon Health Authority and the oversight council charged with awarding grants to providers who offer treatment, counseling and peer services to people who cannot afford it. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oregon Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Lynne Terry for questions: info@oregoncapitalchronicle.com. Follow Oregon Capital Chronicle on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.