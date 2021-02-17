SALEM — When snow and ice storms were included in last weekend’s forecast, Susan Vaslev worried about Enchanted Forest.
Vaslev also recalled thinking how little could be done to protect the amusement park south of Salem, which her family has owned and operated for nearly 50 years.
“If the trees are going to fall, there is no way to keep them from falling,” she recalled thinking.
She knew the park had been damaged by the storm on Saturday, Feb. 13, when the fire alarm went off in the Challenge of Mondor ride because the water pipes had depressurized. She drove to the park but didn’t go in out of safety concerns. From the parking lot, she could see big Douglas firs and other trees that had collapsed under the weight of the snow and ice.
On Sunday, she was able to walk through the park to survey the damage.
The kiddie train was crushed under a fallen tree. The covered seating area by the theater also was crushed. Roofs of buildings throughout the park had been tattered by falling branches.
While the park was damaged during a similar storm over a decade ago, Vaslev said this is worse.
“The whole park is a war zone, disaster area,” said Vaslev. “There is a ton of cleanup. I’ve never seen it this bad.”
The full picture of the damage to the park still is emerging. Vaslev said rides are covered in fallen trees that will have to be carefully removed to prevent causing further damage.
But Vaslev said it’s not all bad news. Some of the more iconic figures in the park, such as Humpty Dumpty and the witch’s head, are intact, she said. So is the Challenge of Mondor, despite the fire alarm, she said.
The family also will have some money for repairs. In December, the Tofte family, which owns the park, announced they’d raised enough money to open for another season. In response to a precipitous drop in visitors last year caused by the pandemic, the family began selling park memorabilia and asking for donations to stay open.
In the meantime, the park is hoping to keep its March 19 date to open for another season, Vaselev said. For now, she said, it all depends on how soon the big trees are removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.