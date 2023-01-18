Senate

The Oregon State on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, selected a new president — Rob Wagner, a Democrat from Lake Oswego. He replaces now-retired Sen. Peter Courtney, who left office in 2022 after 38 years, making him the longest-serving legislator in Oregon history.

 Oregon Legislature/Contributed Photo, File

SALEM — The 2023 Oregon legislative session kicked off on an optimistic note on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

For the first time in nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic limited access, lawmakers, lobbyists, the public and reporters were back in the state Capitol. Legislative leadership has changed dramatically, about one-third of new lawmakers just took office, and there’s high-level agreement from both political parties on the most pressing issues facing the state.

