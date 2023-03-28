Guns

Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill that would put a permit system in place to purchase firearms. 

 Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle

SALEM — The gun debate played out on Monday, March 27, in the Senate Judiciary Committee, with Oregonians at odds over whether the state should have a permit system to purchase firearms.

If the debate sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Senate Bill 348 would build on Measure 114, which voters passed in November. That law bans high-capacity magazine sales and enacts a permit-to-purchase system. But Measure 114 is on hold as it faces challenges in federal and district courts. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oregon Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Lynne Terry for questions: info@oregoncapitalchronicle.com. Follow Oregon Capital Chronicle on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.