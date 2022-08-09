Dakota Walker
The Republican candidate for governor, Christine Drazan, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Oregon as she seeks to distinguish herself in a three-way race.

PORTLAND — The Republican candidate for governor, Christine Drazan, on Monday, Aug. 8, called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Oregon as she seeks to distinguish herself in a three-way race.

Drazan's unveiling of her state of emergency proposal was included in a campaign issue roadmap. Much of the plan released Aug. 8 contains points the former Oregon state representative and House minority leader has discussed before, like repealing Measure 110, the 2020 ballot measure that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs including methamphetamine and heroin.

