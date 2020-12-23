SALEM — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced in a press release it has agreed with Oregon’s law enforcement agencies to extend the grace period for expired driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations until April 30, 2021.
Under the grace period rule, officers have more discretion in deciding whether to issue citations to drivers with licenses or vehicle registrations that expired after Nov. 1, 2020. The grace period will not apply to documents that are more than three months past their expiration date.
The extension comes as Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services tackles a backlog of work created by its closure from March 18 to June 2, when public access was restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Access to DMV offices remains limited, making it harder for drivers to renew their documentation.
The grace period also applies to driving permits, identification cards, trip permits and disabled person parking placards.
