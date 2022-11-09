SALEM — Oregon Measure 114, which would regulate firearms, remained too close on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with 50.3% of voters approving the measure and 49.6% voting "no" according to preliminary unofficial results.

Measure 114 qualified for the ballot through a petition drive by a coalition of religious and other organizations. It would require people to complete firearms training before they can obtain permits to purchase guns, and limit ammunition magazines to 10 rounds each.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reporters Dirk VanderHart, Conrad Wilson and Amelia Templeton contributed to this report.

