SALEM — Oregon Measure 114, which would regulate firearms, remained too close on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with 50.3% of voters approving the measure and 49.6% voting "no" according to preliminary unofficial results.
Measure 114 qualified for the ballot through a petition drive by a coalition of religious and other organizations. It would require people to complete firearms training before they can obtain permits to purchase guns, and limit ammunition magazines to 10 rounds each.
It is the first gun regulation initiative on the ballot in 22 years, although the Legislature has passed several measures of its own over the past seven years.
Measure 114 easily drew the most attention of the four that qualified for the ballot, two by legislative referral, and two others by initiative petition.
Measure 112 passes, removing slavery language from Oregon Constitution
Oregon voters passed a measure that strips language from the state’s constitution allowing for slavery and involuntary servitude when used as a punishment for a crime. Notwithstanding more than 637,000 people voting to keep the language, unofficial returns indicated that the measure was passing by a clear margin.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, the measure had received more than 759,000 votes and held a nine-point lead, 54%-45%.
“Talking with some voters, there was confusion about the measure and whether that language was needed for there to be accountability for people who had committed crimes,” said Sandy Chung, executive director of ACLU of Oregon, which supported Measure 112.
Health care measure trails
Measure 111, which would guarantee access to health care as a right in the Oregon Constitution, remains too close to call after early-morning returns on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
As of 10 a.m. the measure was failing with 703,479 — 50.4% — opposed and 690,313 or 49.5% in favor.
If it passes, Measure 111 would make Oregon the first state in the nation with a constitutional obligation to provide access to affordable health care to all its residents, similar to the constitutional guarantee of a public K-12 education.
The language of the measure states: “It is the obligation of the state to ensure that every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right.”
But Measure 111 does not spell out what the state would have to do to meet its new constitutional obligation, were the measure to pass, or define what access to affordable health care means. Were the measure to pass, it would be up to the Legislature to shape what health care access for all looks like and how to pay for it. The Legislature will be back in session starting in January.
Oregon voters pass Measure 113, punishing lawmakers for walkouts
Oregon voters appear to have impaired the ability of state lawmakers in the minority party to block contentious bills by fleeing the Capitol, a maneuver Republicans employed in 2019 and 2020.
Measure 113, pushed by public employee unions and supported by top Democrats, was headed for passage by a wide margin after early returns.
Voters backed the concept 67%-32% in partial returns tallied as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.
The measure adds language to the Oregon Constitution preventing any lawmaker from running for reelection if they have 10 or more unexcused absences in a single legislative session. It also prevents such lawmakers from winning office in the other legislative chamber.
Measure 113 was conceived as a way to get around Oregon’s constitutional quorum requirement, which requires two-thirds of lawmakers in a chamber to be present in order to conduct business. That’s a higher bar than exists in many states, which often require a mere majority of lawmakers present to achieve a quorum.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reporters Dirk VanderHart, Conrad Wilson and Amelia Templeton contributed to this report.
