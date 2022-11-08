BetsyJ_001.jpg
Buy Now

Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson talks Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, Hamley Steakhouse & Saloon in downtown Pendleton about how she is able to connect and work with people on the issue of gun ownership.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

SALEM — Early returns on the historic three-way race for Oregon governor show that the result will come down to a choice between Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan.

Kotek took an early 46% to 43% lead on first returns, accounting for 22% of ballots. The first batch of votes included a large number reported in Democratic strongholds of Multnomah and Washington counties.

Election 2022 logo (NEW).jpg
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.