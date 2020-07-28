SALEM — The statewide initiative Every Child’s My NeighbOR is expanding to help more Oregon families.
The Oregon Department of Human Services in a press release announced My NeighbOR now invites community members to also meet urgent needs for families caring for children before they enter foster care and once children have returned home.
Every Child’s My NeighbOR program launched March 23 and partnered with the Department of Human Services to locate families in need of help due to the effects of COVID-19.
“While the work continues to recruit more loving foster families in Oregon and to support and appreciate foster parents to improve retention, we know that outcomes for children are improved when children can remain safely at home,” Child Welfare program Director Rebecca Jones Gaston said the press release. “This effort aligns with the work of Child Welfare to expand community collaboration and find upstream solutions as we build a strong childsafety system in Oregon.”
Close to 2,000 Oregonians have stepped forward through My NeighbOR to help foster youth and their families with necessities such as groceries, diapers, cleaning supplies, baby equipment, beds, furniture and children’s clothing. Other helpful items have included strollers, sporting and outdoor equipment, and educational resources.
When foster families, youth or families involved with Child Welfare need assistance they can connect with My NeighbOR through their caseworker or, in many counties, may directly make requests online. And, people who want to help meet these needs can connect with Every Child’s My NeighbOR online.
If you want to meet a need for these Oregon families and children, please visit https://everychildoregon.org/myneighbor/.
