SALEM — Oregonians on Medicaid coverage who give birth and their children are now eligible for 12 months of medically necessary physical, dental, vision, and behavioral care through the state's health care plan.

Women who qualify for coverage through the Oregon Health Plan because of their pregnancy status had previously been limited to 60 days postpartum. The change took retroactive effect in April after the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to extend benefits for 12 months after giving birth.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.