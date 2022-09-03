SALEM — Oregonians on Medicaid coverage who give birth and their children are now eligible for 12 months of medically necessary physical, dental, vision, and behavioral care through the state's health care plan.
Women who qualify for coverage through the Oregon Health Plan because of their pregnancy status had previously been limited to 60 days postpartum. The change took retroactive effect in April after the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to extend benefits for 12 months after giving birth.
“Just over 40% of births in the U.S. are under Medicaid. It’s at least that high in Oregon,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said during the June Oregon Health Policy Board Meeting.
The postpartum period is a critical time for both parents and babies, including physical recovery, breastfeeding support, mental health struggles, and managing health conditions that can be amplified by pregnancy.
The extension of postpartum care is aimed at furthering OHA’s goal of eliminating health care inequities by 2030.
A report published by the HHS Office of Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation shows that pregnancy-related deaths are two to three times higher among Black non-Latino and American Indian/Alaskan Native populations compared to white populations.
One in three pregnancy-related deaths occur within the first year after childbirth, the report states.
How to get help
There's no need to enroll in a new program to receive the extension of care; those on the Oregon Health Plan will automatically receive the extended coverage if they are eligible during their pregnancy.
Medical providers have been notified of what the coverage can include, said Liz Gharst, OHA Health policy communications officer.
This extension of care includes adding more robust vision and dental care for pregnant people, which is normally more limited, explained Erin Fair Taylor, vice president of Medicaid Programs at PacificSource Health Plans.
Taylor affirmed the importance of communication with providers and OHP users. She said anyone needing help navigating the health care system can call PacificSource at 888-977-9299 for help understanding what care is available to them, finding providers who accept OHP, and any other health navigation questions.
“We don’t want anybody to struggle on their own,” said Taylor. “We’re here to help.”
There is a shortage of doula care
Medical providers can recommend doula care for patients who are struggling to take care of themselves and their babies, but PacificSource only supports 15 hours of doula care using flex funds.
There also is a shortage of doulas, who provide non-clinical, in-home support in whatever way a client may need, said Annie Willems, a postpartum doula for Pacific Northwest Doulas in Salem.
“We turn away OHP clients every day because we don’t have enough doulas,” said Willems.
Additionally, finding a doula that is culturally aware and can speak a client’s first language can be a barrier.
“We can tell a client we have all this support, but it doesn’t really help if we don’t speak their language,” said Willems.
She said her office gets a lot of calls from people struggling to get appointments with their obstetrician or primary care physician and looking for some kind of support.
