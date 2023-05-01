SALEM — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan apologized Monday, May 1, for moonlighting as a cannabis consultant for a company run by Democratic donors while her office was auditing the industry.

The lengthy apology came days after Fagan had defiantly proclaimed she welcomed an investigation into her decisions. On April 28, Gov. Tina Kotek, House Speaker Dan Rayfield and Senate President Rob Wagner had all issued statements expressing concern about Fagan’s side gig. Republican leaders called for Fagan to resign.

