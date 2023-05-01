SALEM — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan apologized Monday, May 1, for moonlighting as a cannabis consultant for a company run by Democratic donors while her office was auditing the industry.
The lengthy apology came days after Fagan had defiantly proclaimed she welcomed an investigation into her decisions. On April 28, Gov. Tina Kotek, House Speaker Dan Rayfield and Senate President Rob Wagner had all issued statements expressing concern about Fagan’s side gig. Republican leaders called for Fagan to resign.
Fagan, a Democrat whose office oversees audits and state elections, issued a statement saying she owed “the people of Oregon an apology.”
“I exercised poor judgment by contracting with a company that is owned by my significant political donors and is regulated by an agency that was under audit by my Audits Division,” Fagan said in a statement.
“I am sorry for harming the trust that I’ve worked so hard to build with you over the last few years, and I will spend the next two years working hard to rebuild it.” She planned a media availability May 1 to take questions for the first time since Willamette Week broke news of her outside work last April 26.
Fagan’s office released a copy of her consulting contract with Veriede Holding LLC, a company owned by Rosa Cazares and Aaron Mitchell. The couple are the owners of La Mota, one of Oregon’s largest recreational cannabis companies. They are also political donors who have hosted fundraisers for Fagan and other top Democrats and contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to help elect Democrats over the past few years. La Mota, and the couple’s place in Democratic political circles was first chronicled by Willamette Week earlier this year.
According to the contract, Fagan was to be paid $10,000 per month by Veriede Holding LLC, with bonuses of $30,000 for successfully landing a cannabis license in any state other than Oregon or New Mexico.
Fagan earns $77,000 per year as the secretary of state, one of four statewide elected offices in Oregon. As secretary of state, she is first in line to replace the governor should they resign or die in office.
