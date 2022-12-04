Bowen.jpeg

Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen speaks to reporters outside the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse after a hearing on Dec. 2, 2022, on a lawsuit to block Oregon Measure 114, a firearms law, from taking effect. Bowen and several other sheriffs say the voter-approved measure is unenforceable.

 Ben Botkin/Oregon Capital Chronicle

PORTLAND — A federal judge will decide early this week whether to temporarily halt a voter-approved Oregon firearms law from taking effect Dec. 8, as court challenges against it proceed.

U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut heard arguments Friday, Dec. 2, about Measure 114, which will limit sales of some high-capacity ammunition magazines and require safety training before purchasing a gun. The measure has attracted widespread opposition from firearms owners, as well as several rural sheriffs who say it’s unenforceable and will cut into scarce law enforcement resources due to training and administrative requirements.

