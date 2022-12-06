PORTLAND — Hours after a federal judge ruled a ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon can take effect Thursday, Dec. 8, and put a 30-day hold on the permit requirement to purchase a firearm, a state circuit court judge blocked the entire law from going into effect.

The new law would ban the manufacture, purchase or sale of high capacity magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. It would also require people take a safety course and pass a background check to get a permit allowing them to purchase a firearm.

