Gun-pistol-for-sale-at-Tick-Licker-in-Salem.-Connor-Radnovich.-OCC-1024x683.jpg

Gun sales have been brisk at Tick Licker Firearms in Salem since Measure 114 passed in November 2022. 

 Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle

SALEM — While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal loophole.

They also aren’t tracking whether police seize weapons sold to Oregon buyers who are disqualified from owning them due to their criminal history, domestic violence situation or mental health status.

