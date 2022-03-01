LA GRANDE — Rural residents, outside city limits, may be brought into a city’s fire district under a proposed law in the Oregon Legislature, resulting in increased taxes to pay for the service.
Senate Bill 1582 would allow rural fire districts to annex areas within 7 road miles of a fire department. That means residents who might have forgone paying taxes for fire protection services could see an increase to help fund the departments. The Senate on Thursday, Feb. 17, passed the bill 18-8.
For some fire chiefs, the legislation would give their departments the option to increase taxes. La Grande Rural Fire District Chief Craig Kretschmer said his department is not keen on making property owners pony up for the service.
“Essentially, it would give fire protection districts the right to annex folks 7 miles from their station into your district,” he said. “It’s not something we really want to do, to force people, right?”
Instead, Kretschmer said his department would focus on using the legislation as a tool to educate residents not covered by the district about their options, and give them the ability to join if they choose to do so.
According to Kretschmer, more than 40,000 acres in Union County is not covered by the fire district.
“We’ve been looking at ways to let people know, because not everybody in the valley knows they don’t have fire protection,” he said. “This would be just another tool that could be used. Now, you never want to force anybody to do anything, so our goal is to let people know that, hey, your house is not protected so there’s a good chance you won’t have a fire department response.”
Kretschmer said dispatch in Union County can see whether a house is covered by the district, and whether they pay into the essential fire service. In Umatilla County, it’s not as clear-cut, according to Umatilla Fire District 1 Chief Scott Stanton. That leads to issues when firefighters scramble to fight a fire, leaving little time to discern whether that fire is from a home that is covered.
“Imagine going to a fire scene,” Stanton said, “whether it’s here or Douglas County or wherever, and you go up to a subdivision and you know that there’s two homes maybe in there that have chosen not to pay the fire district. You may not know in an emergency situation which one is paying and which one isn’t, so you’re just going to do your work and then all of the sudden they find out they’re not paying.”
Stanton also said the discrepancy between who does and doesn’t pay for fire services can create inequities.
“Under current Oregon laws and statutes a property can choose not to be in a rural fire protection district, but they can’t choose to not pay city or county taxes, and they can’t choose not to pay school, education district taxes,” he said. “Yet, they can choose not to be in a fire district for that really vital, essential public safety service. They can choose not to pay.”
The option to not be in a fire district remains, but for rural homeowners who choose not to pay for fire services, hefty bills can accumulate in the event fire departments respond to a fire on a their property.
Enterprise Fire Department runs on a subscription-type service, according to Chief Paul Karvoski. That means property owners can elect to buy in to the fire protection services even if they’re not in the district. Karvoski said the new law could simplify things if it passes.
“We do subscription contracts outside the city limits, so it would benefit us if we could just draw a circle and have a taxing area, like a district,” he said. “It would make it much simpler to respond and everything. It’d probably end up being cheaper for the public that’s out there in the rural part of the county that surrounds the city. Under these subscription deals we got, they pay $145, and it says we’re gonna show up and then they get billed by the hour, per truck, and it gets very expensive for them. So introducing legislation like this bill is gonna save more money.”
How much money? According to Karvoski, the cost of fire responses to structure fires can accrue rapidly due to billable working hours spent fighting the fire and cleanup work.
“You get these house fires that we’re out there for six, seven hours — you’re pushing a $5,000 bill pretty quickly,” he said.
The changes in how districts are laid out would bring rural areas more in line with municipalities, making fire services mandatory in the same way that taxes that support schools and county services are rolled into property taxes. Jerry Hampton, fire chief of Haines Fire Protection District, said it’s a matter of fairness.
“It is not fair for the taxpayers in the district to have to pay for the people that are not within the district boundaries that sometimes may need or require some type of fire suppression,” he said. “I have mixed emotions,” he said of the proposed legislation. “In all due respect, it’s probably the right thing.”
