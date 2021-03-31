PORTLAND — Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is conducting an independent investigation into misconduct at Oregon Health & Science University after a recent lawsuit alleging workplace harassment.
KOIN reported President Danny Jacobs and Board of Directors Chairman Wayne Monfries sent a letter Tuesday, March 30, announcing they have retained Hodder “to conduct a comprehensive, independent investigation of OHSU’s workplace environment related to sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation and racism.”
Earlier this month, a woman filed a $45 million lawsuit against Dr. Jason Campbell, who was working as a resident at OHSU during the alleged abuse.
The 39-page complaint alleges that Campbell sent the woman unwanted, sexually explicit text messages, “pornographic photographs” and “sexually charged social media messages.”
The Oregonian/OregonLive has reported Campbell has garnered millions of social media views with viral dance videos and has been dubbed the TikTok Doc.
Campbell and an attorney didn’t respond to requests for comment from the newspaper when it first reported the lawsuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.