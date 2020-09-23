MEDFORD — Former U.S. Rep. Bob Smith died on Monday, Sept. 21, in Medford. He was 89.
Smith’s career in public service began in 1960, when he was elected to the Oregon House of Representatives. He was the speaker of the House during the 1969 session and the 1971 session. He left the chamber in 1972 and served in the Oregon Senate from 1973-82.
Smith then ran for the U.S. House as the representative of Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, a seat he held from 1983-1995.
He retired from the House but returned to the political fray to run against his successor, Wes Cooley, who faced allegations of lying about his military service record in the 1994 Oregon Voters Pamphlet. Smith won reelection in 1996 and served his last term in the U.S. House, retiring for the second time in 1998.
Fellow Republican Greg Walden succeeded Smith as the representative for Oregon’s 2nd District. Walden in a written statement called Smith a friend and mentor and described him as a "one-of-a-kind rancher, legislator and advocate for the Eastern Oregon way of life."
Walden recalled when he was 13 years old and met Smith, then the speaker of the Oregon House, for the first time while visiting the state capitol.
"He was a towering figure then," Walden said, "and will remain so through the many chapters of Oregon and American history he helped author."
