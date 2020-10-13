SALEM — REAL Oregon (Resource Education & Ag Leadership) will launch its fourth leadership cohort in November.
Following the successful graduation of its first three classes, the organization in a press release announced the selection of 23 natural resource professionals from throughout the state for Class 4.
Greg Addington, the organization’s program director, indicated a diverse mix of individuals applied.
“The participants selected are well-qualified applicants and reflect a balanced mix of resource producers, foresters, transportation professionals, agribusinesses representatives, university faculty and nonprofit employees.
Jake Gibbs, of Lone Rock Resources in Roseburg and board chairman for REAL Oregon, said the prior three successful years demonstrate the value of REAL Oregon to natural resource professionals, especially now.
“Our Class 4 participants represent the breadth and scope of our natural resources across our state,” Gibbs said. “The level of interest and support from participants to program backers, for continuing and expanding this program during these unprecedented times, affirms the desire to provide an opportunity to connect and learn with our peers.”
Class 4 includes nine people directly involved in production agriculture, five from agribusinesses or other natural resource organizations, three involved in timber production and forestry, three from the commodity transportation sector, two university faculty members and one nonprofit foundation employee.
Class 4 will start in November and end with a graduation ceremony in March. Recruitment of Class 5 begins this winter.
Members of Class 4 from the Eastern/High Desert region include Erick Vera, of Walker Farms/Gold Dust Potatoes, in Merrill; Mark Milne, of WyEast Timber, in Wamic; Chad Mueller, of Oregon State University/Eastern Oregon University, in Cove; Ted Netter, of Lower Bridge Hay and Cattle, in Terrebonne; Jacob Putney, of OSU Extension, in Baker City; Randi Svaty, of Northwest Farm Credit Services, in Ontario; and Quinton Swank Jr., of Goose Lake Railway, in Lakeview.
For sponsorship opportunities or more information, contact Addington through the website at www.realoregon.net and follow REAL Oregon on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.