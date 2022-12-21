SALEM — Nearly four months into the school year, roughly 2,000 of the 6,400 young children who were projected to take part in Oregon’s state-funded tuition- free Preschool Promise program haven’t been able to do so, due largely to staffing shortages.
Officials at Oregon’s Early Learning Division told The Oregonian in September that preschools it had selected would serve 6,381 children, an increase of more than 2,000 from last school year.
But fewer than two-thirds of those slots are documented to have been filled so far, a delay caused both by understaffing in the Early Learning Division’s business office and preschools’ challenges in securing enough teachers, said Oregon early learning director Alyssa Chatterjee.
“Preliminary data indicates 4,075 children enrolled in Preschool Promise programs across the state as of Nov. 30,” Chatterjee said.
Preschool Promise, aimed at expanding high-quality early education to children in families living at or below 200% of the federal poverty line, responds to extensive research that has shown children who attend pre-kindergarten have greater academic, health and socioeconomic outcomes than children who don’t take part. Preschoolers receive early exposure to reading and social-emotional learning and are more likely to get help for developmental delays best addressed early in a child’s life.
For many children who have gotten to take part in the expanded free preschool program, the experience has been immersive, joyful and brain-building.
Difficulty recruiting early education staff has been one of the primary factors hampering the state’s goal of expanding preschool to 2,000 more children, Chatterjee said.
A Gresham preschool run by the Oregon Child Development Coalition was awarded funding for 40 slots but has only opened 30 slots so far. It needs to hire one more teacher before it can expand to another classroom, which the center plans to do in January, said Maria Mottaghian, the coalition’s Multnomah County director. Eleven children are on the waitlist, she said.
“We know some of the enrollment gaps are a result of capacity,” Chatterjee said, “with some of our larger programs struggling to recruit and retain the qualified staff needed to serve more children.”
The state agency’s one-person procurement team was unable to complete and send contracts to all 243 preschools that had planned to participate in the program until mid-October, Chatterjee said.
While parents expected their children to start preschool by early September, many preschools couldn’t open Preschool Promise classrooms until October or later.
Chatterjee acknowledged in November that the program’s ramp up had been slower than she and other agency leaders would have liked but said she feels “encouraged … knowing that (more) children are enrolled every day.”
Initially, the Early Learning Division required participating preschools to provide at least 900 hours of instruction. But in October, the state agency told schools that had not been able to open on time that they could request to offer fewer instructional hours.
Chatterjee said the agency has received requests from four preschools to reduce teaching hours but will first work with the providers to explore ways to adjust their programs to meet the 900-hour requirement. Chatterjee said in November she recognized that the Early Learning Division staff has not grown to keep pace with the expansion of its programs, which led to the delay in providers starting Preschool Promise programs this year. The state agency recently hired five more people to manage grants and contracts, growing the procurement team from one to six. The division plans to hire three more procurement specialists in January.
As part of its transition to becoming a freestanding department next year, rather than a division of the state education agency, the Early Learning Division recently assumed contracting duties for its programs from the larger agency.
Government procurement specialists must earn certification from the state, Chatterjee said, so agencies cannot easily hire from the private sector and tend to hire from each other.
“The state of Oregon is generally having a staffing crisis when it comes to procurement,” Chatterjee said.
The agency also plans to revise the Preschool Promise application timeline to help avoid a repeat of this year’s delay. For the 2024-25 school year, the division plans to start accepting applications from preschools in September 2023, notify providers whether they were given slots in January and begin enrollment in the following months, Chatterjee said.
The agency is also creating a new grant management website where preschools report expenses each month and request reimbursement.
“Right now the system can be kind of clunky and hard to figure out how to access,” Chatterjee said. “This new system will hopefully be much more responsive to providers.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.