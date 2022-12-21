SALEM — Nearly four months into the school year, roughly 2,000 of the 6,400 young children who were projected to take part in Oregon’s state-funded tuition- free Preschool Promise program haven’t been able to do so, due largely to staffing shortages.

Officials at Oregon’s Early Learning Division told The Oregonian in September that preschools it had selected would serve 6,381 children, an increase of more than 2,000 from last school year.

