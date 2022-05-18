SALEM — Oregon gas prices have reached record highs, soaring past $5 per gallon for the first time. On Tuesday, May 14, the state average rose to $5.06 per gallon, a 21-cent jump over last week’s average.
Portland-area prices are even higher, with the May 16 average reaching $5.13 per gallon, also up 21 cents from last week. And national gas prices also broke records, rising 15 cents to $4.52.
Average prices in Union County are up to $4.81, up from $4.70 last week. Wallowa County saw an increase to $4.99, up 12 cents from a week ago.
National and Oregon prices have been breaking records almost every day for the past week. Marie Dodds, an AAA spokesperson, said the high price of crude oil, more than $110 a barrel, is costing customers more at the pump. As long as those prices remain high, she said, there’s no relief in sight.
Crude oil prices have been rising for months, largely due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The United States and other countries imposed strict sanctions on Russia, one of the world’s largest oil producers, driving costs up. According to AAA, a barrel of crude cost $66 a year ago, compared to $112 today.
Prior to this year, Oregon gas prices had peaked in the summer of 2008 at $4.29 a gallon, which would be about $5.76 today after accounting for inflation. The previous nationwide high-water mark, also set in 2008, was $4.27, or $5.73 in today’s dollars.
Nationwide, prices continue to skyrocket, with Oregon remaining fifth in the nation. California remains the most expensive, reaching a record-breaking $6 per gallon this week.
Within Oregon, Curry County’s prices are still the highest, at $5.24 per gallon. Josephine and Lake County are not far behind. Multnomah County is averaging $5.18 per gallon.
