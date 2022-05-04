SALEM — Average gas prices statewide went up 2 cents, according to AAA Oregon/Idaho, while nationally, prices are climbing even faster, jumping 7 cents this week to $4.20 per gallon of regular unleaded.
AAA reported $4.71 per gallon as the average price in Bend, up from $4.67 a week ago. Statewide, the average was $4.69 a gallon. Portland-area motorists are paying $4.77 a gallon, close to the all-time high of $4.79, reached on March 27.
AAA spokesperson Marie Dodds said consumers shouldn’t expect much relief for gas prices this summer, as crude oil prices remain around $100 a barrel.
“As long as the supply remains tight, crude oil prices are not likely to fall, which means consumers will continue to face elevated prices at the pump,” she said. “It now costs drivers in the U.S. about $23 more to fill up than a year ago.”
Crude oil prices have risen as the U.S. and other countries placed strict sanctions on Russia, one of the world’s largest oil producers, in response to its invasion of Ukraine. The effects of that price increase have outweighed the potential for decreased demand prompted by a COVID-19-related economic downturn in China.
Nationally, Oregon’s prices remain fifth-highest in the nation, behind California, Hawaii, Nevada and Washington.
Locally, gas prices per gallon have hovered just below the $4.70 mark in Union County. The average price of gas as of May 4 stood $4.67, while Wallowa County’s average gas price per gallon was $4.82.
In Umatilla County, the average price per gallon was $4.45 as of May 4. Baker County saw an average price point at $4.66.
In Central Oregon, the average price per gallon was $4.70 in Crook and Deschutes counties and $4.51 in Jefferson County, according to AAA.
Prices in Oregon remain highest in Curry County, where an average per gallon price hit $4.97. Harney County was at $4.91 and Josephine County at $4.86.
