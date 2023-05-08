SALEM — The Oregon Senate failed on Monday, May 8, to have enough senators on the floor to create a quorum to do any business. It was the sixth straight day that the minimum number of 20 was not present.

Republicans have kept no more than two members on the floor during each session. Combined with 16 Democratic senators, the total of 18 lawmakers leaves the Senate two short of the Oregon constitution's requirement of a two-thirds majority — 20 in the Senate.

