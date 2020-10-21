WHITE SALMON, Wash. — It took nature millions of years to form the Columbia River Gorge. It took the Columbia River Gorge Commission four years to come to an agreement on its “Gorge 2020” Management Plan.
That agreement came Tuesday, Oct. 20, in a 9-2 vote to approve the plan. One Commission member doesn’t vote, another was absent from the meeting.
“We have spent four years grappling with the tough questions about how to conserve the Gorge’s natural, cultural and economic assets in the face of accelerating social, environmental and economic changes,” said Robert Liberty, chair of the Gorge Commission, following the vote. “Based on all we have heard and learned, we have updated our Management Plan, which is essential to fulfilling the mission Congress assigned to us.”
For casual Gorge visitors, visible impacts of the plan will be minor. For residents of the 13 communities who live and work in the Gorge, the changes carry greater significance.
“Efforts have focused on technical updates to the Scenic and Natural Resources chapters of the Plan, as well as policy updates to the Economic Development, Land Uses, Urban Area Boundary revisions and Recreation Chapters,” according to a press release from the U.S. Forest Service, which manages National Forest lands in the National Scenic Area and works together with the Columbia River Gorge Commission.
Changes to the management plan include:
• Expanding stream buffers from current 100 feet to 200 feet on seven streams and rivers to protect salmon.
• Adding a climate change chapter.
• Clarifying revisions to urban area boundaries.
• Allowing local cideries to have tasting rooms and host commercial events.
• Allowing incidental products from the region to be sold at fruit and produce stands.
According to Krystyna Wolniakowski, Columbia River Gorge Commission executive director, the final version of the plan isn’t yet available because revisions approved in September and October need to be incorporated and the final document still requires proofreading.
The Management Plan is expected to be completed by early November.
