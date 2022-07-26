SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown issued a state of emergency Tuesday, July 26, for most of Oregon "due to extreme high temperatures causing a threat to life, health and infrastructure."

Temperatures that could range above 100 degrees for the next six days have been forecast across the state.

