SALEM — Amid mounting pressure, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is preparing to issue a statewide stay-at-home order Monday, according to a news report.
A draft reviewed by Willamette Week orders residents to stay in their homes whenever possible and bans nonessential gatherings, according to the newspaper. The draft order allows people to go outside to run or hike, as long as they can stay six feet away from others.
It would close many businesses — including hair salons, gyms, senior centers and theaters, the newspaper reports.
It wouldn’t shutter offices, but it would require employers to let their workers telecommute as much as possible.
The order is expected to be effective right away, according to the newspaper. It wasn’t immediately clear how long the order would last.
— This article was originally published by the Oregonian/OregonLive, one of more than a dozen news organizations throughout the state sharing their coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak to help inform Oregonians about this evolving heath issue.
