Semiautomatic rifles are displayed on a wall at a gun shop in Lynnwood, Washington, on Oct. 2, 2018. A measure that would ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines, require a firearm safety course, tighten licensing and create stricter background checks on weapons purchases could come with a high financial cost to local governments, according to a committee involving the Secretary of State’s Office and legislative analysts.

 Elaine Thompson/The Associated Press, File

SALEM — Only one of the four statewide ballot measures Oregonians will vote on in November comes at a financial cost to local governments.

That measure would ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines, require a firearm safety course, tighten licensing and create stricter background checks on weapons purchases. A committee involving the Secretary of State’s Office and legislative analysts determined it would cost the state over $23 million but generate about the same amount in revenue. The measure would cost local governments up to $31 million in its first year.

