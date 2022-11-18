Gun sales.jpeg

In this Oct. 9, 2015, file photo, a man wears a firearm in Roseburg. Since the passage of Measure 114, which will require a permit to purchase a firearm and ban the sale of high-capacity magazines, the daily average number of background check requests filed by gun dealers has quadrupled.

 Ryan Kang/The Associated Press, File

SALEM — Gun sales are up in Oregon this week. Since the passage of Measure 114, which will require a permit to purchase a firearm and ban the sale of high-capacity magazines, the daily average number of background check requests filed by gun dealers has quadrupled.

Before the election, the Oregon State Police were processing an average of 849 requests per day. After the election, that average shot up to 4,092 requests per day through Sunday, Nov. 13. The daily average dropped to 3,104 requests per day for Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, a spokesperson for Oregon State Police wrote in an email to OPB.

