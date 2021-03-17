SALEM — Oregon Sen. Bill Hansell has an additional job.
Senate President Peter Courtney recently appointed the Republican from Athena to serve on the Oregon State Fair Council, according to a press release.
"I am excited and honored to have been appointed to the State Fair Council, formerly called the State Fair Board," Hansell said. "I look forward to ensuring state and county fairs will be enjoyed by countless more Oregonians in the future."
The Oregon State Fair Council is a state of Oregon Public Corporation. The governor appoints 11 of its members, and the senate president and House speaker appoint one member each from their respective chambers in the Legislature.
"I want to thank Senate President Peter Courtney for the appointment. I look forward to serving on the council," Hansell said. "The Oregon State Fair has been held since the early days of statehood, and along with county fairs, are critical sources of economic vitality and cultural celebration."
The Union County Fair welcomed the appointment.
"Bill Hansell has done great things for this community," said Jamie Jo Haddock, president of the Union County Fair Board, "so I’m glad to have him on and I will be glad to work with him."
