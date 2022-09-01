 Skip to main content
Hard to say if gun measure on Oregon’s fall ballot would have prevented Bend shooting

Measure 114 calls for a completed background check, completion of a gun safety course and a ban on magazines that hold more than 10 round. So would it have prevented the tragedy in Bend?

220828_bul_loc_shooting_5.JPG

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at The Forum Shopping Center in east Bend on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2022.

BEND — The shooting at a Bend grocery store this weekend is just the latest in a chain of random murders in public places driven by angry, disaffected men. It’s at least the second in Oregon just in 2022. And this November, Oregon voters will have a chance to tighten gun laws in a way that supporters hope will prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Whether the proposals outlined in Measure 114 would have actually prevented the shooter from carrying out his plan is impossible to determine. Even had the law been in place and blocked him from legally acquiring his arsenal in Oregon, there would have been other ways to obtain the weapons the 20-year-old gunman used to kill two people and himself on Sunday, including crossing state lines. We also don’t yet know all of the details surrounding the shooter’s gun purchases.

IMG_5994.jpg

IMG_5994.jpg

Police and medical emergency personnel were on the scene of an apparent shooting at Safeway on Bend's east side Sunday, Aug. 29, 2022. 

