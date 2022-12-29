Home under construction along 25th street (copy)
A partially built home constructed by True Construction sits at 1207 25th St. in La Grande on Monday, June 7, 2021. Oregon needs more construction and public sector workers to increase its housing stock.

 The Observer, File

SALEM — Housing will remain a top focus when the Oregon Legislature returns to work in January, a top Democratic lawmaker tells the Capital Chronicle. 

Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene and the House majority leader, recently met with White House officials and more than dozen lawmakers from other states to discuss a housing crisis that exists across the nation but is felt most acutely on the West Coast.

Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oregon Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Lynne Terry for questions: info@oregoncapitalchronicle.com. Follow Oregon Capital Chronicle on Facebook and Twitter.

