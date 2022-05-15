PORTLAND — Nearly a year after the former mayor of Cornelius went missing, authorities say the man's car has been found at the bottom of a river with human remains inside.
The vehicle belonging to 77-year-old Ralph Brown was found Friday, May 13, by a dive crew 40-feet below the surface of the Willamette River in Newberg, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The human remains in the car have not yet been identified.
Brown was last seen leaving his Cornelius home in a Blue Nissan Sentra on May 16, 2021. Cellphone records indicated that he drove in circles for four hours within a 30-mile radius from home before he disappeared, KOIN-TV reported.
One of Brown's adult children was able to reach him on the phone the night he went missing but said he sounded confused and was unable to describe where he was. Brown was diagnosed with Alzheimer's a year before he went missing.
Law enforcement and more than 200 volunteers searched for Brown, who is a former teacher and principal in the Hillsboro School District and served was mayor of Cornelius in the early 1980s, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.