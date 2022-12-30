SALEM — Hundreds of felony convictions became invalid Friday, Dec. 30, after the Oregon Supreme Court struck down all non-unanimous jury verdicts reached before the practice was banned two years ago.

The retroactive ruling applies to all split-jury convictions reached during the 86-year stretch when Oregon was one of only two states, alongside Louisiana, to allow the practice.

