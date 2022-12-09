Dr. Dean Sidelinger

State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger speaks during a press event in 2020. Sidelinger joined hospital officials on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, to ask Oregonians to wear masks indoors to ease the crisis in some hospitals due to a trifecta of respiratory viruses.

 Pamplin Media Group, File

SALEM — Oregon’s top epidemiologist and hospital officials on Thursday, Dec. 8, joined the chorus of politicians and health officials asking Oregonians to wear masks indoors to ease what they say is a crisis in some hospitals due to a trifecta of respiratory viruses.

“The situation facing our hospitals is extremely serious,” Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state epidemiologist, said in a monthly coronavirus briefing with reporters.

