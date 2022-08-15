La Grande

The state of Oregon recently withdrew a map showing the fire risk of individual land parcels, and concerns that a new map showing wildfire risks across Oregon will lead to property insurance hikes are unfounded, state financial regulators said.

 Andrew Cutler/The Observer

SALEM — Concerns that a new map showing wildfire risks across Oregon will lead to property insurance hikes are unfounded, state financial regulators said.

Insurers have not filed the paperwork to raise rates for high-risk properties and have told officials at the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services, which regulates property insurance, they do not intend to use the maps in their coverage and rate assessments.

