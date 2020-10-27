OREGON CITY — An independent investigation into Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay, who is facing a recall election, found he likely encouraged businesses to open in defiance of Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-home orders earlier this year.
While Holladay did not break any laws, the report said, he did violate rules of the city commission, which could sanction his behavior.
Holladay told The Oregonian/OregonLive he saw the report as vindication and that he only encouraged business owners to open their doors during a brief time — between when a circuit judge in eastern Oregon ruled the governor’s orders unlawful and when that judge’s ruling was put on hold by a higher court later the same day, then later overturned.
“I see it as vindication,” Holladay said. “I’ve been advocating for reasonable ways to control the virus without killing our small businesses.”
The inquiry, conducted by Lori Watson of Watson Law Workplace Investigations, focused on two questions: whether the mayor encouraged businesses to defy the governor’s orders and whether he solicited funds for a Fourth of July fireworks show that also would have violated the orders.
Watson interviewed Holladay, four city commissioners, five city employees and four other individuals, including Liz Hannum, director of the Downtown Oregon City Association.
Hannum told Watson she had received communications from Holladay instructing her to “tell businesses to open” and to “just have them open up.”
Holladay said those conversations happened while the governor’s orders were temporarily invalid on May 18.
“That was the day the Baker City judge ruled to open,” Holladay said. “I said, ‘Here’s your shot. Get it open.’”
Hannum did not follow his directions, and the report said she could not recall the exact date of the conversations in question, only that they were sometime before May 23.
Holladay expressed his wishes to reopen businesses in numerous other ways, including a news conference and on a podcast. But in interviews with Watson, he defended his comments, saying he was only expressing his opinion as an individual, not in his official capacity as the leader of the city.
