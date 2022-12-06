Oregon Gun Law

A federal judge in Portland heard arguments Friday on whether gun law Measure 114, which is scheduled to become law Dec. 8, violates Americans' constitutionally protected right to bear arms. Voters passed the measure Nov. 8. In this photo, firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem on Feb. 19, 2021.

 Andrew Selsky/AP file

PORTLAND — A judge Tuesday, Dec. 6, put a 30-day hold on Measure 114′s permit-to-purchase gun regulation but allowed its ban on the sale and transfer of large-capacity magazines to take effect as planned.

The requirement that background checks be completed before any gun is sold or transferred will also be allowed to take effect.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.