Benjamin Obadiah Foster

Grants Pass Police say Benjamin Obadiah Foster, who is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault, may have changed his appearance and look more like the photo on the left. 

 Grants Pass Police Department/Contributed Photo

LAS VEGAS — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state's custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday, Jan. 30.

Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, faced decades in prison in Nevada after he was charged in 2019 with five felonies, including assault and battery. But a deal with Clark County prosecutors allowed him to instead plead guilty to felony and misdemeanor battery, and a judge sentenced him in September 2021 to serve between one and 2-1/2 years in a state prison.

