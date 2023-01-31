Tina Kotek

Aimee Wilson, left, beams and holds hands with her wife, Gov. Tina Kotek, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, as Kotek is makes her way to be sworn in as Oregon’s next governor.

 Jaime Valdez/Pamplin Media Group, File

SALEM — New Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wants to spend $1 billion in the next two years to preserve and build more affordable housing, funnel more than $9 billion to public schools and devote millions to increase staffing at the Oregon State Hospital, under a $240.6 billion proposed spending plan released Tuesday, Jan. 31.

A governor’s proposed budget is a moral document — a signal to the legislators actually responsible for balancing the state’s books of what the state’s chief executive considers most important. So it’s no surprise that Kotek’s proposed 2023-25 budget focuses on the central issues she talked about on the campaign trail: Oregon’s housing crisis, improving access to mental health and addiction services, and improving outcomes for Oregon students.

