SALEM — New Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wants to spend $1 billion in the next two years to preserve and build more affordable housing, funnel more than $9 billion to public schools and devote millions to increase staffing at the Oregon State Hospital, under a $240.6 billion proposed spending plan released Tuesday, Jan. 31.
A governor’s proposed budget is a moral document — a signal to the legislators actually responsible for balancing the state’s books of what the state’s chief executive considers most important. So it’s no surprise that Kotek’s proposed 2023-25 budget focuses on the central issues she talked about on the campaign trail: Oregon’s housing crisis, improving access to mental health and addiction services, and improving outcomes for Oregon students.
“The housing crisis is one of the largest emergencies we have ever faced in Oregon and the human suffering it causes to individuals, families and communities is unacceptable,” Kotek wrote in the budget document. “We can and must rise to meet the moment.”
The new governor’s housing push is an ambitious one. She’s already called on the state to build 36,000 new homes a year, an increase of 80% over current production.
The housing portion of her budget builds on an ask she’s already made to lawmakers: $130 million to prevent homelessness for more than 8,700 households, rehouse 1,200 people currently without shelter and create 600 new shelter beds within one year.
Kotek’s budget calls for creating a state Housing Production and Accountability Office to provide technical assistance and support local governments and housing developers. Under her plan, the new agency will play a central role in helping lessen land use and permitting barriers that prohibit housing production.
About 18,000 Oregonians are experiencing homelessness now, according to state estimates, and about 11,000 of those have no shelter whatsoever. Oregon has one of the highest homeless student rates in the country, according to Kotek’s budget, and Native Americans are four times more likely to be represented in the homeless population; other communities of color are also overrepresented.
During the 2022 campaign for governor, Kotek was the only leading candidate who said she would not try to repeal Measure 110, the pioneering drug decriminalization measure voters passed in 2020. The idea behind the measure was to focus fewer resources on penalizing drug users and more on treating them, but the rollout was slow.
Now, Kotek said, hundreds of new supportive housing and residential placements are in the pipeline, and she believes combined with her budget proposal the state could finally move away from being “in constant crisis” and move toward “proactive interventions.”
Kotek said she wants to invest state taxpayer dollars to reduce hospitalizations and overdoses, provide timely access to behavioral health and offer the least restrictive environment for people to meet their needs. She is also proposing staff increases and facility upgrades to the state hospital.
Oregon’s graduation rates are among the lowest in the nation, and the state lacks adequate child care and early learning services. Kotek proposes spending big in improving student literacy and expanding physical spaces for pre-school and child care.
But the governor is likely to face pushback from school officials for the $9.9 billion she wants to steer toward the State School Fund, which pays for K-12 education in the state.
While state budget officials have said that the fund needs roughly $9.5 billion in the next budget cycle to avoid service cuts, the Oregon School Boards Association is skeptical of that math and instead believes Kotek and state lawmakers need to approve $10.3 billion for K-12 schools to avoid cuts, Executive Director Jim Green said Jan. 31.
