Kotek signs
Buy Now

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signs three executive orders related to housing homelessness on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, her first full day in office. Kotek is accepting applications for the newly created Housing Production Advisory Council established by her executive order.

 Julia Shumway/Oregon Capital Chronicle, File

SALEM — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is accepting applications for her newly created Housing Production Advisory Council, which was established through an executive order on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Kotek’s first full day in office.

The Housing Production Advisory Council will be responsible for proposing an action plan to meet the state’s housing production goals. It will be composed of 25 members, including the governor or her designee, bipartisan members of the Oregon House and Senate, relevant state agency directors and a Tribal member. The largest share of members — 18 — will be appointed by Kotek with the goal of assembling a highly effective, diverse and representative council, ready to get to work for Oregonians.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.