Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signs three executive orders related to housing homelessness on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, her first full day in office. Kotek is accepting applications for the newly created Housing Production Advisory Council established by her executive order.
SALEM — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is accepting applications for her newly created Housing Production Advisory Council, which was established through an executive order on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Kotek’s first full day in office.
The Housing Production Advisory Council will be responsible for proposing an action plan to meet the state’s housing production goals. It will be composed of 25 members, including the governor or her designee, bipartisan members of the Oregon House and Senate, relevant state agency directors and a Tribal member. The largest share of members — 18 — will be appointed by Kotek with the goal of assembling a highly effective, diverse and representative council, ready to get to work for Oregonians.
Kotek is looking to appoint housing developers with expertise in permanent supportive, affordable and market rate housing; representatives of rural and coastal communities; representatives of communities of color; local government representatives; and experts in land use, fair housing, permitting, workforce development and construction.
Oregonians interested in applying for the council are encouraged to submit an application, which can be found at http://bit.ly/3Y7W8yT. Applications are due Wednesday, Feb. 15. Appointees will begin work on the council in early March.
Kotek’s executive order established an annual housing production goal of 36,000 additional housing units at all levels of affordability across the state to address Oregon’s current housing shortage and keep pace with projected population growth. That’s an ambitious target — about an 80% increase over current construction trends — and would set Oregon on a path to build 360,000 additional homes over the next decade.
The executive order dictates that two co-chairs be appointed, one living or working in an urban area and the other in a rural area. The council is scheduled to provide a recommended framework for an action plan by April 1.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.