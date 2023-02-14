OLCC

Craig Prins, inspector general for the Corrections Department, will be put forward as an interim head of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission at a meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15, the governor’s office confirmed. If he is approved by the agency’s seven-member board, Prins will take the place of outgoing Director Steve Marks, who is resigning under pressure.

SALEM — A watchdog who examines complaints within the Oregon Department of Corrections is Gov. Tina Kotek’s pick to lead the state’s scandal-bitten liquor agency.

