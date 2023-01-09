SALEM — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is declaring a homeless state of emergency as one of her first acts in office, fulfilling a promise she made during the 2022 campaign and kickstarting what she says will be a more aggressive approach to the housing crisis.

Kotek was sworn in as Oregon’s 39th governor Monday, Jan. 9. In her inaugural address, she said that on her first day in office, Jan. 10, she’ll declare the state of emergency and sign an executive order calling on state government to create 36,000 new homes a year — an 80% increase over current production.

