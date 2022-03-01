SALEM — Oregon lawmakers are well on their way to spending billions of dollars in taxpayer money as the 2022 legislative session nears its end.
Over the course of about an hour on Monday, Feb. 28, a key subcommittee of senators and House members approved a half dozen bills that would send money to nearly every corner of the state. The Ways and Means Committee approved them all by the evening of Feb. 28.
• $75,000 to repair a fire truck in Colton
• $20 million for upgrades to fairgrounds in 14 counties in eastern and central Oregon
Many of those appropriations were the result of an effort by Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, and House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, to spread money to rural Oregon. The effort was spearheaded by three Republicans and one Democrat.
Rayfield was careful not to paint it as a way of currying favor among Republicans.
“There’s absolutely no strings attached,” he told reporters last week. “This is not in exchange for anything. This is about making meaningful change in communities across the state.”
The list won approval from one influential Republican.
“This was, in my 22 years, probably the greatest effort to dispense our hard-earned tax dollars throughout the entire state of Oregon,” said Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, who is the longest serving member of the House.
Not every member of the legislature’s minority party was impressed.
“I had to get up at 3:30 in the morning to try to wade through this bill,” said Sen. Fred Girod, R-Lyons. “There are a lot of good things in this bill, don’t get me wrong. But the overall size of the bill, I just can’t possibly vote for it.”
The bill it could take several hours to read aloud in each chamber, if Republicans don’t agree to waive the constitutional requirement that bills be read out loud in their entirety prior to a vote.
Lawmakers have until the end of the day on March 7 to complete the 2022 session, which began Feb. 1.
