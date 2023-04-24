A rundown of the bills

Measure 114

Oregon voters narrowly passed the measure in November, but in December a Harney County judge blocked its implementation. It also faces a challenge in federal court.The measure would:

Establish a permit-to-purchase system that costs up to $65.Require applicants to take a safety course and pass a background check.Forbid high-capacity gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

Senate Bill 348

The bill was proposed by the Senate judiciary committee to build upon the framework of Measure 114, with additional requirements and restrictions. The bill would:

Require a permit-to-purchase system, but not until July 1, 2024. Give the permit agent up to 60 days to approve or deny a permit application. That’s up from 30 days. Allow permit agents to charge up to $150 for a five-year permit, up from $65.Require a gun dealer to wait 72 hours to transfer a firearm to the purchaser after the background check clears.Require any legal challenges to be filed in Marion County Circuit Court.

Senate Bill 393

The bill was proposed by the Senate judiciary committee.

It would require a firearms dealer to wait 72 hours after a background check clears to transfer the firearm to the purchaser. If passed, it would not go into effect until 91 days after the session ends.

House Bill 2005

The bill was requested by Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. It has 12 Democratic sponsors, with Reps. Lisa Reynolds of Portland, Dacia Grayber of Tigard, Jason Kropf of Bend, Paul Evans of Monmouth and Sens. James Manning Jr. of Eugene and Floyd Prozanski of Springfield signing on as chief sponsors.

The bill would:

Ban ghost guns and any other undetectable and untraceable firearms by punishing the manufacturing, sales and possession of these weapons. Undetectable firearms are made without metal to evade security screenings and untraceable firearms lack a serial number. People convicted of felony manufacturing, importing or selling an undetectable firearm would face up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both. People convicted of possession of an undetectable firearm would face a misdemeanor on the first offense, which carries up to 364 days in jail, a $6,250 fine or both. Second offenses and beyond would carry stiffer penalties.Increase the minimum age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21 years, with exceptions for guns used for hunting.Allow, but not require, cities, counties and other local agencies to restrict people licensed to carry a concealed handgun from possessing a firearm on the agency’s property.