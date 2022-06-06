Photo cutline: Antone Minthorn stands at Pendleton Airport May 26 with Spencer Beebe in front of the airplane they flew to San Francisco. Ecotrust, started by Beebe in 1991, will honor Minthorn at its 2022 Indigenous Leadership Awards June 23 in Portland.
PORTLAND — Ecotrust will name the board room in their Redd East offices after Antone Minthorn, a longtime leader on the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
As part of its June 23 Indigenous Leadership Awards, Ecotrust will honor Minthorn with the naming of the “Big Dawn” Board Room. Big Dawn is the Cayuse/Nez Perce translation of Minthorn’s Indian name.
The event, open to the public, will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. followed an hour later with the Leadership Awards ceremony. The awards will be presented in the Main Hall of Redd East, located at 831 SE Salmon Street in Portland.
This year’s awards recognize the outstanding work of Indigenous leaders from Alaska and Oregon. They are Julie Kiska (Chugach Eskimo), Paul Lumley (Yakama), Spring Alaska Schreiner (Chugach Alaska Corporation and the Valdez Native Tribe), and Michelle Week (Sinixt).
Minthorn served in several capacities in addition to his 16 years as an elected leader of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
He has been a board member for Ecotrust for more than 20 years.
Spencer Beebe, founder of Ecotrust in 1991 and Salmon Nation in 2019, recruited Minthorn as a board member in 2002. Beebe said Minthorn brings a tribal perspective to Ecotrust’s mission of taking care of the planet for future generations.
“Antone always reminded us of the power of the Treaty and the Tribes,” Beebe said. “He said we could litigate or legislate, but also negotiate. He told us Tribes haven’t always recognized the power they have with their Indigenous rights. Antone would say, ‘You’ve got to use that to restore your lands and build your own communities.’”
Minthorn has had many major accomplishments over the years, but he considers his most important contribution the restoration of water and salmon, after an absence of 70 years, to the Umatilla River. The years-long Umatilla Basin Project required “win-win” collaboration and cooperation, as well as negotiation, between Indians, irrigators, and government.
He was a key player in the adoption of a major salmon policy for the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission (CRITFC) to stop salmon extinction in the Columbia River Basin. As evidence of this achievement, CRITFC honored Antone with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
