ONTARIO — Ontario is one of Oregon’s largest cannabis markets, but the Idaho border town says it’s not getting the kind of tax revenue that matches how much the amount of product it sells every day.

At the request of the city of Ontario, state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and state Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, introduced House Bill 2505, which would raise the cap on local cannabis taxes from 3% to 10%. According to the lawmakers and other local government officials, the move would allow small towns like Ontario to increase their budgets for police officers and emergency responders to meet demand from out-of-town visitors.

