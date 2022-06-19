SHERWOOD — A man is facing a federal charge stemming from what FBI agents said were his emailed messages to federal law enforcement about his desire to kill children at an elementary school in Sherwood.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a federal grand jury has indicted Braeden Richard Riess, 26, of Tigard, Oregon, on one count of interstate communication of threats.
He appeared in federal court Friday, June 17, about a month after he was charged in Washington County Circuit Court with multiple counts of disorderly conduct in the same case. His court-appointed federal public defender entered a not guilty plea to the single federal charge on his behalf.
Riess is accused of sending multiple emails May 15 to the FBI's website threatening to "shoot up'' Middleton Elementary School because of the agency's failure to stop "hackers," according to a federal affidavit and Sherwood police.
The FBI had received earlier emails from Riess, but those didn't name a specific target or school, the affidavit said, though they did threaten that Riess would walk into a school and kill innocent children. He sent those emails between May 5 and May 13, according the affidavit.
FBI agents arrested Riess at his Tigard apartment on May 16.
He has pleaded not guilty to six counts of first-degree disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, in Washington County Circuit Court.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.