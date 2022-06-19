PORTLAND — An Oregon man has pleaded guilty in the kidnapping and murder of his 3-year-old child and child's mother.

Michael Wolfe pleaded guilty Friday, June 17, in Yamhill County District Court to aggravated murder and second-degree murder in the 2019 murders of Karissa and Billy Fretwell, KOIN-TV reported.

Wolfe has been in jail since his May 2019 arrest in the Fretwells' deaths and initially pleaded not guilty to numerous charges.

Karissa and Billy Fretwell's bodies were founded in a remote wooded area about 10 miles outside of Yamhill in June 2019. They were reported missing to Salem authorities in mid-May.

Court documents showed Fretwell, 25, and Wolfe had been in a child support battle.

Wolfe's plea on Friday took the death penalty off the table. His sentencing is scheduled for June 20.

