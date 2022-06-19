PORTLAND — An Oregon man has pleaded guilty in the kidnapping and murder of his 3-year-old child and child's mother.
Michael Wolfe pleaded guilty Friday, June 17, in Yamhill County District Court to aggravated murder and second-degree murder in the 2019 murders of Karissa and Billy Fretwell, KOIN-TV reported.
Wolfe has been in jail since his May 2019 arrest in the Fretwells' deaths and initially pleaded not guilty to numerous charges.
Karissa and Billy Fretwell's bodies were founded in a remote wooded area about 10 miles outside of Yamhill in June 2019. They were reported missing to Salem authorities in mid-May.
Court documents showed Fretwell, 25, and Wolfe had been in a child support battle.
Wolfe's plea on Friday took the death penalty off the table. His sentencing is scheduled for June 20.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Would you like to receive our breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our news updates?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.