PORTLAND — A Portland man who served 12 years in prison for sexually abusing a child in California was sentenced Monday, March 29, to serve 17 more years after using Facebook Messenger to convince a teenager to take sexually explicit videos of himself.
Prosecutors said Scott Lawrence, 57, posed online as a woman and communicated with the teenager from South Dakota, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Lawrence obtained the boy’s videos and distributed a graphic image of the boy to two other people, Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Sussman said. Lawrence pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography and violating his supervised release conditions from a 2018 conviction for failure to register as a sex offender.
U.S. District Judge Robert E. Jones ordered Lawrence to face a life term of supervised release following his 17-year federal prison term.
Sussman argued the lengthy sentence was necessary to protect the public.
Both the prosecutor and Lawrence’s lawyer, Francesca Freccero, jointly recommended the prison sentence imposed by the judge. Freccero unsuccessfully argued for five years of supervised release after Lawrence's prison term.
On Oct. 24, 2019, investigators raided Lawrence’s Portland home with a federal search warrant, seized his cellphone and iPad, and found the videos, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.