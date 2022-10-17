Oregon Health and Science University

A patient is tended to by a nurse in the intensive care unit at Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, on Aug. 19, 2021. Oregon voters will consider whether the state should recognize access to health care as a "fundamental right" in next month's general election.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting, File

SALEM — In November, Oregon voters will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to create a new fundamental right for everyone living here: access to affordable health care.

The language of the measure is simple. It states: “It is the obligation of the state to ensure that every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right.”

