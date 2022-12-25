Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio.JPG

Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Raschio hears arguments Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, during a day-long hearing about Measure 114, which sets new rules for the purchase of firearms. Raschio says he'll decide by Jan. 3 whether to maintain temporary restraining order against Measure 114's regulation requiring a completed background check before a gun is sold or transferred.

 Conrad Wilson/Oregon Public Broadcasting, File

SALEM — A state judge will decide by Jan. 3 whether to maintain or lift his temporary order blocking the Measure 114 provision requiring the completion of a criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred.

During a hearing Friday, Dec. 23, Harry B. Wilson, an Oregon special assistant attorney general, urged Harney County Judge Robert S. Raschio to allow the completed background-check requirement to take effect, arguing it will save lives, is constitutional and wasn’t directly challenged by the plaintiffs.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.